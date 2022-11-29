Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Snags Royal Christmas Invite For The First Time Since Toe-Suck Drama
Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, have an unusual relationship. Although they are no longer a couple, it's clear that their relationship was never quite as simple as it seemed on the surface. Town & Country reported the divorced couple continues to live together at The Royal Lodge. In a 2008 Tatler interview (via Page Six), Princess Eugenie said her parents were "the best divorced couple I know."
The relationship between Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was always complicated. They'd known each other as children because their families were friends, and Sarah's dad was Prince Charles' polo manager. But it was in 1985 that the romance began to take shape. Vanity Fair reported that Princess Diana invited her childhood friend to Royal Ascot to reintroduce her to Andrew. The two were soon engaged and had a fairytale wedding. But the happily ever after never happened.
Sarah and Andrew began their family in 1988 with the birth of Beatrice, welcoming Eugenie in 1990. But Hello! reported the couple only spent 40 days a year together for their first five years of marriage due to Andrew's naval career and divorced in 1996 following a major scandal. While she's been on the outskirts of the royal family for a while, things are changing as Fergie just snagged her first royal Christmas invite in years.
Sarah Ferguson joining royals at Sandringham for Christmas
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will reportedly join the royal family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham for the first time in 30 years. According to The Mirror, Fergie was invited to Sandringham for the first time since her infamous "toe-sucking" scandal. The last time Ferguson was invited to Christmas at the royal family's Norfolk estate was in 1992. A royal insider said that "a five-bedroom farmhouse is being prepared" for Andrew, Duke of York; his ex-wife; and their daughters. Beatrice and Eugenie, and their families over the Christmas holiday.
In August 1992, the Daily Mail reported the paparazzi took photos of married Fergie on vacation with John Bryan. Photographers captured the American financial advisor kissing Sarah's toes, causing an epic meltdown within the royal family and leading to Andrew and Fergie's divorce in 1996. In 2018, the Daily Mail reported that Prince Philip "couldn't stand to be in the same room after Fergie 'brought shame' on the Royal Family" over the toe incident. After being banned from Sandringham, Fergie told the Mail she watched TV on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. "I will watch Ben-Hur and really enjoy it, then watch the news and see how the girls are doing," she said.
Despite Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's disdain, Queen Elizabeth's relationship with Ferguson grew close over the years. After the queen died, Fergie even wrote a poignant Instagram post praising her former mother-in-law, calling her a "fantastic example of duty and service and steadfastness."