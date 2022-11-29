Sarah Ferguson Reportedly Snags Royal Christmas Invite For The First Time Since Toe-Suck Drama

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, have an unusual relationship. Although they are no longer a couple, it's clear that their relationship was never quite as simple as it seemed on the surface. Town & Country reported the divorced couple continues to live together at The Royal Lodge. In a 2008 Tatler interview (via Page Six), Princess Eugenie said her parents were "the best divorced couple I know."

The relationship between Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was always complicated. They'd known each other as children because their families were friends, and Sarah's dad was Prince Charles' polo manager. But it was in 1985 that the romance began to take shape. Vanity Fair reported that Princess Diana invited her childhood friend to Royal Ascot to reintroduce her to Andrew. The two were soon engaged and had a fairytale wedding. But the happily ever after never happened.

Sarah and Andrew began their family in 1988 with the birth of Beatrice, welcoming Eugenie in 1990. But Hello! reported the couple only spent 40 days a year together for their first five years of marriage due to Andrew's naval career and divorced in 1996 following a major scandal. While she's been on the outskirts of the royal family for a while, things are changing as Fergie just snagged her first royal Christmas invite in years.