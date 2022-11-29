Inside The Bold And The Beautiful Star Katherine Kelly Lang's Fashion-Forward Business

The cast of "The Bold and the Beautiful" has had a long-standing affair with Italy and all things Italian, and for a good reason, too. That's mostly because the hit CBS soap is one of the top-rated shows in the country, according to the San Diego Tribune. Because of their immense popularity with fans in Rome, Milan, Venice, and beyond, the cast and crew of "The Bold and the Beautiful" headed to Puglia for a week back in 2012 to film a few episodes on location, via YouTube. Ron Moss, who once played Ridge Forrester on the soap, fell in love with the area so much that he bought a farmhouse in Puglia, via the Italian Post. Some of the soap's major stars like Don Diamont (Bill Spencer) have even appeared on shows like Italy's version of "Dancing With The Stars," per Soap Opera Digest, while Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) has appeared in the Italian film, "Dagli Occhi Dell'Amore," as detailed by Soaps.com.

But it's Lang's love affair with all things Italian that prompted her to bring a little piece of Florence back home to Beverly Hills with a fashion-forward business that perhaps not a lot of people saw coming. In fact, Lang herself had no idea that lunch in Florence with her partner Dominique Zoida and designer Hicham Ben Mbarek would prompt her to make one of the biggest decisions she's ever made in her professional life.