What The Bold And The Beautiful's Katherine Kelly Lang Wants Brooke To Do When Ridge Apologizes

For more than three decades "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have watched Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) live the kind of life most people could only dream of having with all of the stylish clothes, the handsome men, and the luxurious getaways from Monaco to Italy and beyond. But they've also seen her making a lot of missteps over the years, as she's committed plenty of sins that have included sleeping with her daughter's husband and her sister's husband. There's also the fact that Brooke has been married so many times that fans have simply lost track of all her weddings and divorces.

Yet, even Katherine Kelly Lang knows that there's a reason for all the drama behind Brooke's on-again, off-again relationship with the love of her life, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). She told Soap Opera Digest back in 2021, "Ridge and Brooke's history is rich with a breakup and then a poignant and over-the-top romantic reunion. It's a soap!" She added, "You can't just have a couple that's happy all the time, even if you're fighting about why the grocery bill is so high."

While Ridge has made it clear that he's wanting to move on from Brooke with the other ex-wife in his life, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), Lang recently hinted that a reconciliation might be in the works for the handsome Forrester son and her character. That is, if Brooke decides to give him another chance.