The Biggest Drawbacks Of Giving Birth At Home

Most people don't think twice about where they will deliver their baby. They naturally assume they will go to the hospital and have all of their needs and their baby's needs attended to in a safe and healthy environment. However, for many, the COVID-19 pandemic changed all of that and caused many people to consider having home births.

Home births have been on the rise in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, there were 38,000 home births in the U.S. (via U.S. News & World Report). Once the pandemic hit in 2020, home births hit a high of 45,000 for that year, which was close to a 20% increase in just one year.

Surprisingly, even after most hospital restrictions surrounding COVID have decreased two years later, home births are still on the rise. In 2021, there was a 12% increase as compared to 2020 as 50,000 home births took place (via CNN).

Yet even with increasing numbers, planned home birth is still a risk.