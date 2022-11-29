Here's Why Niles Won't Be In The Frasier Revival

If "Tossed Salads and Scrambled Eggs" reminds you of Tuesday nights rather than breakfast, then you must be one of the millions who faithfully tuned in to "Frasier" every week. The multi-Emmy-winning NBC comedy followed the life of psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) as he moved from Boston to Seattle to begin a new career as a radio host (via IMDb). For 11 seasons, Frasier butted heads with his father and brother, coped with quirky colleagues, endured a layoff, and muddled through many hilarious romantic failures. In the series finale, Frasier gives up a job offer to pursue a relationship with his former matchmaker.

It's been nearly 20 years since that final episode aired, and fans assumed that the beloved radio psychiatrist's days were over. Not so fast: In July 2022, Grammer revealed on an episode of "The Talk" that he'll be starring in a revival of "Frasier" that's now in the works. "There have been some conversations about [starting in] October, maybe a little later," he said (per TV Line). "But we're in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of 'Frasier,' and it looks pretty good."

Paramount+ is expected to start streaming the new show sometime in 2023. But fans waiting to see lots of familiar faces may be in for a surprise.