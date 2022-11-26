How Lifetime's 12 Days Of Christmas Eve Helped Repair Kelsey Grammer's Relationship With His Daughter

Celebrities may seem more glamorous than the average human being, but this doesn't make them exempt from experiencing common interpersonal issues, like a complicated relationship with a parent. According to People, Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie are just one example. The magazine reports that this famous father-daughter duo endured a seven-year rift that they only started to repair in 2010.

Sometimes the solution is simply for a celebrity parent to work alongside their famous offspring. Eugene and Dan Levy made it work for six seasons on "Schitt's Creek," and Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley brought viewers to tears on Netflix's limited series "Maid," to name just a couple (via People). Elsewhere, the film "Sam & Kate" paired Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek with their children Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk.

Jake exclusively told The List that acting with his father "was overall one of the most special experiences I've ever had." Working with a celebrity parent may therefore be a positive, and even healing experience. In fact, appearing in "12 Days of Christmas Eve" was exactly that for Kelsey Grammer and his daughter, Spencer Grammer.

Warning: Spoilers for Lifetime's "12 Days of Christmas Eve" ahead.