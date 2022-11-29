How To Know If You Can Still Use Your Expired At-Home COVID Tests

With the colder weather and holiday gatherings, many people are worried about another COVID-19 surge. CNN talked to Shishi Luo, associate director of genetic testing company Helix, which monitors coronavirus variants. "Covid positivity is going up," Luo explained. "It's increasing fastest among 18- to 24-year-olds."

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the United States is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic. During a November 26 interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" (via The Week), Fauci said, "I don't want to see anyone suffer and die from COVID." America's top infectious disease expert explained that 300 to 400 people die daily from COVID-19 in the United States. "I think the idea that 'forget it, this is over' — it isn't," Fauci added. And in 2022, there is more for people to worry about than just the coronavirus. Health experts warn the United States is on the verge of a tridemic since flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are rising (per CNN).

One way to stay safe and healthy in the face of a tridemic is to use at-home COVID-19 test kits. The good news is that at-home COVID test kits are widely available and can help us keep tabs on whether we've been infected. However, with so many different brands and expiration dates, it can be hard to know which tests are still valid. But the FDA has created a convenient way for people to check to see if their at-home COVID-19 tests are really expired.