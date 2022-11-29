What You Need To Know About The Recall On Toddler Sippy Cups

For all of those who have toddlers at home, there is some important safety information you must know. The baby products brand Green Sprouts is issuing a recall for its Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), the cups' bottom base has a solder dot containing lead which is known to be a harmful substance for children. The report says that approximately 10,500 units are affected and anyone who has these products would be eligible for a refund. Since the announcement, multiple parents showed their concern on the company's Instagram post about the recall. "Thank you for sharing, but ugh such awful news. I trusted these bottles, loved them, and now will never use them again," wrote one customer.

Sippy cups are a clever parenting hack for toddlers as they transition to grown-up cups, but not when they are a danger to your children. To see if the product you have at home is compromised, look at the bottom of the bottle and check if the tracking number corresponds to one of the following: 29218V06985, 35719V06985, and 33020V06985. These bottles were sold between January 2020 and September 2022 at Buy Buy Baby, Whole Foods, Amazon, and Bed Bath & Beyond, per the USCPSC.