Alison Sweeney On How A Magical Christmas Village And Days Of Our Lives Impact Her - Exclusive

On the biggest differences between working on projects like "Days of Our Lives" and a Christmas movie, and why she keeps coming back to this genre, Sweeney said, "I love doing these movies because it is different because, first of all, I love Christmas. So [knowing I can be] celebrating Christmas in the middle of August, when we're dying, I'm like, 'I could have Christmas twice, three times a year. It's perfect for me.'" Anyone who's celebrated Christmas in July can certainly relate to that feeling.

Sweeney continued, "I love the reaction I get. In some ways, it's similar to 'Days.' I love the reaction I get from fans who watch Hallmark Christmas movies. They come up to you. Wait until you see. They love it. They remember every part of it. They want to tell you how their whole family watched it or what their Christmas tradition is watching the movies," Sweeney added. "[It makes me feel] the same way that I feel I'm part of a family with the 'Days of our Lives' fans. They're so loyal, so wonderful, and supportive, and the Hallmark fans are the same way. They make you feel like they're inviting you into their living room. You're part of their tradition."

Thomas noted, "And at a most personal time," and Sweeney agreed.