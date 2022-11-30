The Alarming Effect Air Pollution Can Have On Pregnancy

Air pollution has long been known to have damaging and chronic medical effects in people including heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory disease, via National Geographic. It's also been found to be harmful to the nerves, brain, kidneys, liver, and other organs.

When pregnant, it's even more troublesome as it can affect both mom and baby. Research has shown that air pollution has been linked to premature birth, via March of Dimes. The 2016 study found that 16,000 premature births in the U.S. were affected by air pollution.

In 2018, a new study found particles from air pollution in placentas, via The Guardian. The particles were believed to contribute to higher rates of miscarriage, premature birth, and low birth weight.

Now, a comprehensive new study has found that air pollution can have alarming effects on pregnancy. The first global study of its kind found that a shocking one million stillbirths across the world are caused by air pollution.