TikTok Star Josh Herbert Gets Real About His New Podcast Who Wears The Pants - Exclusive Interview

I heard you say in an episode of your podcast, "Who Wears the Pants," that you were initially against creating a TikTok account. What did your wife, Abbie, say to you that ultimately convinced you to join the app with her?

Over the years, I was pushing my music on social media, finding whatever avenues were hitting at the time. When I started pushing my music, there was an app called Viddy, and this was prior to even Vine. I was on that app, and I was pushing stuff, and it was a very early [platform] like TikTok or Vine. Then Vine came along, and I was heavily on Facebook pushing stuff.

Throughout my music career and everything, at that point in my life, when Abbie started doing TikTok, I was like, "I'm done. I'm over all this social media." I was posting videos here and there on Instagram, mainly for friends and stuff.

I was still working a corporate job at the time, and music was on the back burner — then all of a sudden, we saw potential in what TikTok was doing, and we got our first brand deal on our own through it. I was like, "Maybe there's something here." I quickly hopped on the bandwagon with Abbie, and the rest is history.

In what ways do you feel like your life has changed since gaining such a large following?

In all ways. There's a sense of, in a crazy way, calmness that's come over us, because we're doing what we love. We're creating content every day, and we're getting to share it with millions of people, and this is our full-time job now.

In retrospect, when I look back, music — that's a very tough business. I worked on it in jobs my whole life, and to be honest, I was miserable. At all these jobs, it was always just to get by, just to pay rent and put food on the table, and I was always looking at the next thing.

I feel like I've finally arrived at my calling with Abbie, and we're having so much fun right now and living in the moment with all the content we're creating.

It has to be fun to be able to do that with your wife by your side and get to work with her so closely.

It definitely has its ups and downs. You've got to separate the wife from the business partner at times, and we work on that. We do it really well. We love it. She's my best friend. We have a blast making content.