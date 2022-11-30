Why Dieting During The Holidays Might Do You More Harm Than Good

For those who live to eat and not eat to live, the holidays are a time when it's hard to resist the delectable dishes that cross our paths. After all, some of these wintertime favorites can involve a tradition, such as baking holiday goodies with loved ones or making a special trip to a holiday event where drinks are flowing and sugar is ubiquitous.

It's an understandable season to indulge, that's for sure, and although our bodies may still be reeling already from Thanksgiving, we should remember to be kind to ourselves instead of feeling guilty for that extra serving of sweet potato casserole.

However, that being said, it wouldn't be unique to feel cautious when approaching the holiday spreads we encounter at the annual celebratory functions for those who are trying to watch what they eat.

This is a hot topic over social media — some who argue that either during or after a holiday like Thanksgiving, we have to get back on track immediately with diet and exercise, while others say that we shouldn't punish ourselves physically and mentally with pervasive diet culture on occasions, via @jameelajamil on TikTok.

Now, one registered dietician is sounding off on how sticking to that diet during the holiday season may not pay off like one may think.