Brad James From A New Orleans Noel Talks The All-Star Cast And Family Magic - Exclusive Interview

What was it like working with your spouse on a romantic comedy?

Brad James: It was hard work wrangling this one in [indicates Keshia] to be serious for scenes ... No, it was a pleasure. We worked together by choice, so we wanted this to happen. We try to identify the kinds of projects that are going to be good for us to experience together. Granted, it's not always going to be able to be us both on screen, but if Keshia's directing something and I'm producing it or she's starring in it ...

Keshia Knight Pulliam: We like each other, so it works out well.

You guys work well together as well, no matter if you're on screen or producing? That's beautiful.

James: Yes. She's always in my trailer, but other than that.

That's nice because you get to be on location together too. Are you having a good time up there? You said you were in Winnipeg.

Pulliam: We're in Winnipeg. One thing that's important to us, no matter what we're doing work-wise, is family comes first. We try to make sure that whether we're working on a project together or independently, it's still a family affair, because this right here is my support as well as my mom and [daughter] Ella. My little one comes, so it's a whole family traveling circus whenever we're working.

James: Ella would not let us leave without her. If she would have seen that snow and not been able to play in it, it would've been a problem.

That sounds a lot like the movie. It's all about family and choosing your family. How did you guys feel when you first read the script? How did you know it was the project for you guys to work on together?

Pulliam: I have to run because they're saying I need to get back to work right now, but I will let Brad take it away. It was a pleasure to work with him.