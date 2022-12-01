Joe Biden Makes A Last-Minute Request To See William And Catherine During Their US Visit

In the weeks since their titles were elevated, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have hardly stopped. The autumn of 2022 has found them traveling to hospitals, rugby matches, and many other locations in support of their favorite charitable causes. Most notable of all, however, is their current jaunt to Boston, the first time since 2014 that the royal couple has traveled to the U.S., per People.

William and Catherine are in town to help present this year's Earthshot Prize awards. Now in its second year, Earthshot was founded by the prince "to find and grow the solutions that will repair our planet this decade." He shared a message on Twitter, noting: "On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late queen."

The prince also shared his excitement to greet fans in the coming days. The royal couple will indeed be meeting with a number of people during their week in Boston, including former first daughter Caroline Kennedy (via Tatler). But, will the future king be getting together with the current president? Rumors flew that William and Catherine were making last-minute plans to meet with Joe Biden in Boston, and now the truth is out.