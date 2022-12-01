Joe Biden Makes A Last-Minute Request To See William And Catherine During Their US Visit
In the weeks since their titles were elevated, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have hardly stopped. The autumn of 2022 has found them traveling to hospitals, rugby matches, and many other locations in support of their favorite charitable causes. Most notable of all, however, is their current jaunt to Boston, the first time since 2014 that the royal couple has traveled to the U.S., per People.
William and Catherine are in town to help present this year's Earthshot Prize awards. Now in its second year, Earthshot was founded by the prince "to find and grow the solutions that will repair our planet this decade." He shared a message on Twitter, noting: "On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late queen."
The prince also shared his excitement to greet fans in the coming days. The royal couple will indeed be meeting with a number of people during their week in Boston, including former first daughter Caroline Kennedy (via Tatler). But, will the future king be getting together with the current president? Rumors flew that William and Catherine were making last-minute plans to meet with Joe Biden in Boston, and now the truth is out.
The momentous meeting is scheduled for Friday
Following weeks of speculation, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre finally announced on Wednesday, November 30, that President Joe Biden does indeed intend to meet with William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, while they're in Boston, as reported by CBS News. "We are still finalizing and working through the details," Jean-Pierre added.
The last time William and Catherine encountered Biden was at the White House eight years ago, when he was still vice president under Barack Obama (via the BBC). News of the momentous meeting was met with widespread approval on Twitter. "Welcome to Beantown! So happy to have you here!" went one greeting. "Excited to watch the event Friday night — such important work you're doing!"
A second fan exulted: "I'm so excited about it! This optimism is exactly what we need to propel us forward. Being optimistic is a breath of fresh air after the doom and gloom of the last few years and I thank you for tackling it in this way." A few people were less impressed, however, with one wondering: "Why waste the president's time on these freeloaders?" Another poked fun at Biden's diplomatic abilities.
They wrote, "Knowing Joe, he'll probably try to negotiate the U.S's terms of surrender for the Revolutionary War." Moreover, one commenter even suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be envious of their estranged relative getting an audience with Biden, quipping: "Someone in Montecito is throwing plates at the walls!"