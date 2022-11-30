Inside William And Catherine's Last-Minute Plans To Meet Joe Biden In Boston

William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will land in the US today for the first time in eight years since their visit to New York in 2014. While some royal experts believe the couple might use their US trip to repair the royal image – following several years of tumultuous relations within the royal family itself — the pair will also be attending The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston on Dec. 2, 2022, a prize that the Prince of Wales established himself.

During their previous trip to the states, the Royal Highnesses made headlines after meeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z as well as LeBron James at an NBA game in New York. While on this visit, William and Kate have a full itinerary once again and will meet with several important state figures, such as the mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, and United States Ambassador Caroline Kennedy.

And there's another important figure that the couple is reportedly attempting to connect with while they're in town.