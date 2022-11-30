Inside William And Catherine's Last-Minute Plans To Meet Joe Biden In Boston
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, will land in the US today for the first time in eight years since their visit to New York in 2014. While some royal experts believe the couple might use their US trip to repair the royal image – following several years of tumultuous relations within the royal family itself — the pair will also be attending The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Boston on Dec. 2, 2022, a prize that the Prince of Wales established himself.
During their previous trip to the states, the Royal Highnesses made headlines after meeting Beyoncé and Jay-Z as well as LeBron James at an NBA game in New York. While on this visit, William and Kate have a full itinerary once again and will meet with several important state figures, such as the mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, and United States Ambassador Caroline Kennedy.
And there's another important figure that the couple is reportedly attempting to connect with while they're in town.
Another chance to meet with the United States president
In 2014, William, Prince of Wales, met with former President Barack Obama in the Oval Office, and both the Prince and Princess of Wales met former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, in New York at a reception hosted by the Clinton Foundation.
Now, it seems the royals will have another chance to meet with a US president. While the details are yet to be confirmed, President Joe Biden will be in Boston at the same time as the Royal Highnesses, and officials are allegedly scheduling a meeting between them, per the Daily Mail. On Dec. 2 – the day of The Earthshot Prize ceremony, hosted in partnership with the John F. Kennedy Foundation – President Biden will be attending a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, per NBC Boston.