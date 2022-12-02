The Young And The Restless Writer And Melissa Claire Egan On Portraying Depression - Exclusive

At first, Melissa Claire Egan was surprised by her character Chelsea Lawson's journey with depression. "I was in shock at what happened to this character of 11 years of mine. I was like, 'Oh my God, I can't believe she gets to that place,'" she said. But after looking at what brought Chelsea to that point, Egan understood why her character was experiencing thoughts of suicide and was "honored to tell the story."

In telling Chelsea's story, it was important to the writers and to Egan as an actor that they didn't sensationalize or play up the storyline for drama. They wanted to be honest and sensitive in their approach to the subject. The head writer, Josh Griffith, explained, "Many people are going to be affected. There are so many people that have experienced this in one way or another. It would've been a disservice to them if we had sensationalized it or tried to make it into another melodramatic soap story."

To that end, they brought on Dr. Dan Reidenberg from the International Association for Suicide Prevention to advise them and help them tell the story realistically. They also made a PSA in conjunction with the show encouraging anyone suffering to reach out for support. Egan felt this step was essential because the episode "did pull at the heartstrings. ... You have to help give them the resources if they're hurting to be able to get help."