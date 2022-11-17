Melissa Claire Egan & The Young And The Restless Writer On Chelsea's Journey - Exclusive Interview

As you said, you didn't want to sensationalize it. What were your biggest concerns as you were writing the episode to handle it delicately?

Griffith: We were always [trying] to handle it delicately and honestly and emotionally, to plumb the depth of the emotion and to always be true to the character so that we didn't twist the character to meet the story. We brought the story to the character, and that was very important ... We knew that Chelsea was in a place where this was realistic. She could get to this point. We were always very mindful that we didn't rush through it, that we explored all of the angles of it.

I want to also mention what was really important to the story, and I want to give kudos to Jason Thompson, who's playing Billy, who is the person who talks her off the ledge and is there with her through her recovery supporting her. It was important for that relationship not to be a quick love story, to not be the quick, "Okay, now here we are."

Egan: [Not to have them] kiss at the end of that episode.

Griffith: We see her journey, and we see his journey as someone who had no idea if he was saying the right things or if he was doing the right things. To be honest about those characters was very important to us, and I think we've done it.

Egan: It's true. If you haven't been in Chelsea's shoes — if you don't suffer from mental health issues — you at least know somebody who has. You've seen families destroyed, family friends, and friends from childhood. Everyone, even if they don't suffer from it, can relate to it.

Griffith: Absolutely.

Egan: You feel for him in the situation terribly as well.

Griffith: If you tell a good story, it will still engage. Even if they don't know or they have no experience, with the simple fact of what she's going through and the deep emotions and the amazing performance, you're going to feel empathy and connection and compassion, and you're going to want to take the journey.

Mental health can be something that people are scared to talk about. Were you hopeful that it would open up a conversation in the way it has? Or was that surprising to you?

Griffith: We were hopeful that it would open a conversation. I had no clue that it would be as profound and as big as it has been, which is incredibly rewarding that we've been able to touch these people and that it's helped and it's given them not only a story to watch but something to generate hope.