Is TikTok's 15-Minute Cleansing Challenge Really Worth The Hype?

There are a number of beauty rules that are second nature to us. If you're doing a red lip always line. Moisturizer before face oils. And please, never ever go to sleep with your makeup on. These are just a few of the many beauty commandments we've all grown accustomed to, but if there's only one that you take seriously it should always be to cleanse your face and remove any trace of makeup at the end of every day.

There really isn't a skincare struggle that isn't made worse by not thoroughly cleansing your face. In fact, what everyone should really be doing is abiding by the double cleansing rule, going in with an oil/balm cleanser first to remove your makeup and then going in for a second round with a regular face wash, per Glamour.

The only problem is that when it comes to cleansing your face there are a lot of dos and don'ts. Facial cleansing tools, for example, have always been a hotly debated topic, and the verdict is yet to be set on whether they do more harm than good or not, per Huffington Post. Naturally, when a newly hyped cleansing trend began to circulate on TikTok, many wondered if this was going to help your skin or hurt it. Is TikTok's 15-minute cleansing challenge really worth the hype?