Data Suggests One Female Demographic Is Getting Needless Pap Smears

Cervical cancer is a serious health issue. According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, it progresses quite slowly and it can take 3 to 7 years for cervical cells identified as having high-grade changes to turn into cancer. It's for this reason that they recommend regular screenings for cervical cancer. ACOG officially recommends that all women ages 21-65 undergo regular pap smears.

A major cause of cervical cancer is contracting human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV leads as the most common sexually transmitted infection, as per CDC. Although it typically clears up within two years, it can turn into cancer years or decades after the infection. This is partly why screenings are necessary, although you can still get cervical cancer without having HPV.

However, researchers are now finding that many seniors over the age of 65 are still undergoing pap smears and they say it's not only unnecessary but costly.