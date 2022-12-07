TikTok Star Josh Herbert Gives His Number One Tip For Aspiring Content Creators - Exclusive

When Josh Herbert was posting content online throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, he hadn't thought about how many people would be watching. When the world finally did open up again, he was stunned that people were approaching him and his wife Abbie while they were out and about. Their social media presence had seemed to escalate overnight. "It's like, 'Oh, man. People recognize us, and they know who we are, and they watch our stuff,'" he said during an exclusive interview with The List.

Today, the duo has millions of followers online who keep up with their TikTok videos, YouTube channel, and brand new podcast, "Who Wears the Pants." After years of working odd jobs, "I feel like I've finally arrived at my calling with Abbie," Herbert told us. "We're having so much fun right now."

Over the last couple of years, Herbert has learned a lot about creating content online. Before, "I didn't understand how it worked until I got into that world," he admitted — but now, he has some advice for all aspiring content creators out there.