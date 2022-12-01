Jenna Bush Hager Makes A NSFW Admission About Her Dinner With King Charles

When Jenna Bush Hager met the royal family in early September, she had no idea what would happen. The former first daughter, now a popular "Today" host, was in Scotland to interview Camilla Parker Bowles about their new book club collaboration (per "Today"), but things didn't go quite as planned. First, flight delays prevented Parker Bowles from arriving in time for dinner the evening before, much to the disappointment of both Hager and then-Prince Charles. Then the next day, an hour before the interview was to take place at Dumfries House, a sudden commotion and a phone call for the prince signaled that something was terribly wrong. A helicopter arrived at the scene to whisk away the royal couple to Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral estate. "[The king's team] said, 'The queen is ill, and they've rushed off to be with her,'" Hager recalled.

Just hours later, the sad news was official. The 96-year-old queen had died, the prince was now King Charles III, and his wife was elevated to Camilla, Queen Consort. The interview, of course, never took place, but Hager understood that more important events took priority. Looking back, she was stunned by the fact that she was actually "living history" at that time. Co-host Hoda Kotb added, "That will be the story that you will tell for a long, long time to come."

It appears that's not the only story Hager has to tell: She recently revealed an eye-opening detail about that dinner she had the night before the queen's death.