Jenna Bush Hager Makes A NSFW Admission About Her Dinner With King Charles
When Jenna Bush Hager met the royal family in early September, she had no idea what would happen. The former first daughter, now a popular "Today" host, was in Scotland to interview Camilla Parker Bowles about their new book club collaboration (per "Today"), but things didn't go quite as planned. First, flight delays prevented Parker Bowles from arriving in time for dinner the evening before, much to the disappointment of both Hager and then-Prince Charles. Then the next day, an hour before the interview was to take place at Dumfries House, a sudden commotion and a phone call for the prince signaled that something was terribly wrong. A helicopter arrived at the scene to whisk away the royal couple to Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral estate. "[The king's team] said, 'The queen is ill, and they've rushed off to be with her,'" Hager recalled.
Just hours later, the sad news was official. The 96-year-old queen had died, the prince was now King Charles III, and his wife was elevated to Camilla, Queen Consort. The interview, of course, never took place, but Hager understood that more important events took priority. Looking back, she was stunned by the fact that she was actually "living history" at that time. Co-host Hoda Kotb added, "That will be the story that you will tell for a long, long time to come."
It appears that's not the only story Hager has to tell: She recently revealed an eye-opening detail about that dinner she had the night before the queen's death.
Jenna Bush Hager was knickerless when she met with the king
Appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" on November 29, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb chatted with host Andy Cohen about the momentous hours Hager had spent with King Charles the evening before Queen Elizabeth's death. The king invited her and her husband to dinner featuring fish and "some sort of Scottish fare," Hager recalled. As befits a formal dinner in Scotland, most of the men were wearing kilts, she added. Cohen asked with a grin, "By the way, did you wear undies that day?" Hager laughed heartily, then shook her head no. She hurried to explain that she had been wearing a very form-fitting gown and didn't want to show panty lines.
One would imagine Cohen asked that, um, cheeky question because of the Scottish tradition of wearing nothing under a kilt. In fact, earlier in the show, the trio had discussed an episode of "Today" in which Kotb revealed to millions of viewers that her co-host makes a habit of going without underwear (via Daily Mail). (Kotb discovered this during an incident in a changing room.) Hager admitted, "I'm sure my parents were not thrilled" with having their daughter's undergarment secret made public, but explained, "I think it makes a pretty silhouette."
It's not known whether King Charles went commando during that dinner, but he may have opted for modesty. Per The Sun, wearing underwear beneath a kilt is a matter of "personal choice."