How Much Money Should Be In Your Emergency Fund?

Do you have enough savings for an emergency medical treatment? What if your car stops working or your roof gets damaged after a storm? In any of these circumstances, you'd need a few hundred bucks (in the best-case scenario!) to cover the costs. Your insurance policy may not offer the coverage you need, or it may only pay a portion of the cost. With that in mind, the best thing you can do is build an emergency fund.

Bankrate found that only 40% of Americans are able to cover a $1,000 emergency expense. About 20% would use their credit cards, whereas 10% would borrow money from family or friends. What's more, about 32% of Americans are "very uncomfortable" with their emergency savings, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

Meanwhile, consumer debt hit a new record for over 90% of U.S. households, reports Bloomberg. "If your costs are rising and your wages are not picking up, how are people going to fill that gap? Without substantial savings to draw from, it's going to have to come from debt," said finance professor Paige Ouimet. The rising inflation only makes things worse.

We can all agree that having an emergency fund is a must, especially in these uncertain times. How much money you should save depends on your age, income, lifestyle, and other factors.