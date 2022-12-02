The Subtle Message About Anxiety We Needed To Hear In Hallmark's New Movie My Southern Family Christmas

Hallmark's new movie "My Southern Family Christmas" stars "Grey's Anatomy" regular Jaicy Elliot as Campbell, a journalist reporting on an issue close to home — her estranged father's family and community. Campbell gets sent on assignment to cover the southern town of Sorrento's tradition of electing a Pere Noel, or Father Christmas, to light the Christmas lights along the bayou, per Hallmark.

Campbell's father is set to star in the Cajun holiday tradition, alongside his new wife and two daughters. And, while Campbell isn't sure she wants to have a relationship with her dad or reveal who she really is to him, the intrepid reporter enjoys getting to know his loving family. Her secret half-sisters, Amelia and Mary Margaret, are both considering their artistic passions; Amelia loves to write and Mary Margaret enjoys taking photos.

While the sisters get ready for the holidays together, Campbell shares an important life lesson she's learned about overcoming anxiety and imposter syndrome in order to pursue your dreams, making the Hallmark holiday movie a must-watch this Christmas, particularly for young people struggling with self-doubt.