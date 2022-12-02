The Heartbreaking Reason Joanna Gaines Apologized To Her Mom

Through "Fixer Upper," her mega-hit HGTV show with her husband Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines enamored herself to fans all over the world, many of whom wanted to emulate the couple's seemingly perfect home life. However, the reality stars and home renovation experts have frequently showcased that all is not what it seems. In fact, Joanna got candid about her past marital troubles with Chip earlier this year, revealing it hasn't always been smooth sailing for them.

As the Daily Mail reported at the time, in an edition of their magazine, Magnolia Journal, the busy mother of five shared: "In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have experienced a little bit of all of it ... Times when all hope felt lost and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think to do was lay face down on the floor in surrender." Joanna went even deeper in her recently-released memoir, "The Stories We Tell," which emerged after months of journaling.

Among other things, the "Fixer Upper" star delved into how she felt growing up as a mixed-race child in a small town outside of Wichita. "We were literally the only Asians in our entire school," Joanna informed People, admitting that following teasing from her classmates, "I realized if this isn't accepted, maybe I need to hide it and play more into the other side of who I am." As a result, the former HGTV star felt she had to apologize to her mother.