Jim Bob Duggar Is Scaring Fans With A Controversial Weight-Loss Plan
Jim Bob Duggar, father of the TLC "19 Kids and Counting" crew who is rumored to be becoming the leader of a controversial Christian organization, took to the Duggar Family blog to share his recent diet and weight loss. After sharing his results, however, several Redditors commented on his well being, citing that rapid weight loss can be dangerous. While there are healthy ways to lose weight without dieting, it is always best to consult a doctor to determine what is best for your health.
Duggar first shared his relationship with food and his eating habits in the blog. After a family vacation at a Christian camp in October, Duggar returned home to find that he weighed more than he ever had. "I knew this wasn't a healthy weight for me," he shared. Duggar cites that due to frequent travel over the years, he often ate fast food. "While it was convenient, it wasn't good for me," he wrote. And with several family members who enjoy cooking — and many birthdays to celebrate — in the Duggar household, Duggar said he was often indulging in sweets. "I love all kinds of food. How it smells, how it tastes, and the full feeling after a good meal," he wrote. "I knew I liked food more than I liked working to be fit."
Jim Bob Duggar's bone brother diet
After several attempts to diet, Jim Bob Duggar's packed calendar meant convenience prevailed. When he returned from the excursion, he told his wife, Michelle Duggar, that he had an idea.
Jim Bob decided to fast, first just for a few days. But when Michelle Duggar offered to make him bone broth, Duggar fasted for more than five weeks, subsisting on the bone broth alone. His goal became to fast for 40 days, he wrote.
He lost about a pound a day — 35 pounds by day 35, he wrote. Michelle Duggar also fasted with him after two weeks. Jim Bob Duggar said of the experience, "I have felt great." He added, "Over the years I have seen many spiritual benefits of fasting that Jesus talked about." He plans to use bone broth as a meal replacement going forward.
Redditors, however, were quick to criticize the pair for the diet, and pointed out that Michelle Duggar had an eating disorder as a teenager. One Redditor commented: "This whole thing is just a really good demonstration of how toxic it is when diet culture and religious purity culture overlap." Another Redditor said: "Not sustainable, he will likely gain it all back plus some. It's just not realistic." And yet another Redditor commented: "Losing a pound a day is a very unhealthy pace." One Redditor even thanked those sharing on the Reddit thread for speaking up. "Thanks y'all for the comments pointing out why this is unhealthy. I read this and genuinely considered doing the same thing — internalized fat phobia is a SOB."
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).