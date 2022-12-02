Jim Bob Duggar Is Scaring Fans With A Controversial Weight-Loss Plan

After several attempts to diet, Jim Bob Duggar's packed calendar meant convenience prevailed. When he returned from the excursion, he told his wife, Michelle Duggar, that he had an idea.

Jim Bob decided to fast, first just for a few days. But when Michelle Duggar offered to make him bone broth, Duggar fasted for more than five weeks, subsisting on the bone broth alone. His goal became to fast for 40 days, he wrote.

He lost about a pound a day — 35 pounds by day 35, he wrote. Michelle Duggar also fasted with him after two weeks. Jim Bob Duggar said of the experience, "I have felt great." He added, "Over the years I have seen many spiritual benefits of fasting that Jesus talked about." He plans to use bone broth as a meal replacement going forward.

Redditors, however, were quick to criticize the pair for the diet, and pointed out that Michelle Duggar had an eating disorder as a teenager. One Redditor commented: "This whole thing is just a really good demonstration of how toxic it is when diet culture and religious purity culture overlap." Another Redditor said: "Not sustainable, he will likely gain it all back plus some. It's just not realistic." And yet another Redditor commented: "Losing a pound a day is a very unhealthy pace." One Redditor even thanked those sharing on the Reddit thread for speaking up. "Thanks y'all for the comments pointing out why this is unhealthy. I read this and genuinely considered doing the same thing — internalized fat phobia is a SOB."

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).