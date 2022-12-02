Y2K-Inspired Jelly Nails Are Coming Back In Style

When something becomes outdated, it's only a matter of time before it re-emerges back in style — even when we wish it wouldn't, like the dreaded low-rise jeans. But Y2K fashion staples are back with a vengeance. We're talking about mini skirts, head-to-toe denim, and velour tracksuits.

The return of Y2K is not just in clothing. It has infiltrated nail trends, too. Jelly nails are all the rave. According to Glamour, what the look does for your nails is akin to what gloss does for your lips: providing shiny, translucent color. The style was inspired by the classic jelly sandals from the mid-80s and '90s, according to Essence. These plastic sandals were clear, colorful, and often glittery.

The jelly aesthetic is making a comeback in the form of nails, and we have the scoop on how you can recreate them.