Why Royal Insiders Believe Meghan And Harry Have Declared 'War' On The Royal Family
As if 2022 couldn't be a busier year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary is airing just in time before the new year.
The former royals has been the subject of scrutiny in the media since their marriage in 2018, which also reportedly caused some strife for the royal family. Now that the trailer of their docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," officially dropped, people are talking about the highly-anticipated show which will attempt to give a close look into the lives of the couple, who stepped down from their titles in early 2021.
Speaking to those who may question the timeliness of the series, Markle declares in the trailer: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us?"
As we're waiting for Netflix to drop the six-part series, sources to Prince Harry and Markle are revealing the effects this may have on the royal family as a whole, and not all of it is pretty.
The royal family is reportedly not too thrilled with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries
Though the trailer for the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" is just a little over one minute long, the tension and emotions are palpable, which is why sources close to the royal family are sounding off.
"I don't see how anyone could view it as anything other than a declaration of war," one insider told The Daily Mail upon the trailer's release. The media outlet also reported that sources close to the royal family are nicknaming The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "the Kardashians."
Another insider reportedly said that the content in the documentary based on the trailer doesn't come as a "surprise."
As far as what the royal family thinks of this series, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment on any matters related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's forthcoming project.
Prince Harry's older brother, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, are allegedly trying to focus on other matters, sources tell the British tabloid. They have yet to comment anything as well.
Clearly, royal watchers will get out the popcorn for binging "Harry & Meghan" once it hits Netflix.