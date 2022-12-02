Why Royal Insiders Believe Meghan And Harry Have Declared 'War' On The Royal Family

As if 2022 couldn't be a busier year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary is airing just in time before the new year.

The former royals has been the subject of scrutiny in the media since their marriage in 2018, which also reportedly caused some strife for the royal family. Now that the trailer of their docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," officially dropped, people are talking about the highly-anticipated show which will attempt to give a close look into the lives of the couple, who stepped down from their titles in early 2021.

Speaking to those who may question the timeliness of the series, Markle declares in the trailer: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us?"

As we're waiting for Netflix to drop the six-part series, sources to Prince Harry and Markle are revealing the effects this may have on the royal family as a whole, and not all of it is pretty.