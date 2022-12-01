Netflix Drops Dramatic Trailer For Meghan And Harry's Bombshell Docuseries

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex made worldwide news when they stepped back from official royal duties and moved to California. They've established their lives along with their children Archie and Lilibet in a mansion in Montecito, California, and while they're not working on behalf of the royal family anymore, they seem to be staying busy. Meghan has been working on her podcast "Archetypes," where she's talked with Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, Trevor Noah, and others; the Season 1 finale dropped on November 29, in which Meghan had a clear message for her haters.

As for Prince Harry, he has continued to work with the Invictus Games, which he founded, and he and Meghan attended the most recent event in The Hague, via Town & Country. While there, a Netflix film crew accompanied them, getting footage for their docuseries "Heart of Invictus," which according to their Archewell Productions website, "will showcase powerful stories of resilience and hope from competitors" at the event. Prince Harry also has a memoir coming out in January 2023 called "Spare."

Amidst all their work, including being parents to their two kiddos, they filmed a Netflix docuseries about their lives. And the first teaser for the highly-anticipated series just dropped, bringing with it renewed speculation about what it will reveal.