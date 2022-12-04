Princess Catherine Stuns In Bright Green At Earthshot Awards
Prince William and Princess Catherine just made their first trip to the United States since 2014 to commemorate the Earthshot Awards (via People). The prize supports the best innovations to fix the environmental issues our world is facing in the categories: Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate, according to the awards' website. This year, the five winners each received $1.2 million to make their projects come true.
The name "Earthshot" is inspired by President John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot," which had the once-unthinkable goal of safely sending humans to the moon by 1970. As a way to commemorate Kennedy, the awards ceremony took place in Boston — the president's hometown — in partnership with the John F. Kennedy Foundation on December 2nd at the MGM Music Hall. Many famous names were in attendance, including Billie Ellish, Ellie Goulding, and Shailene Woodley, per Deadline. But the winner projects and attendants weren't the only ones causing buzz; Princess Catherine's fashion choice was at the center of the spotlight too.
Princess Catherine chose an eco-friendly clothing option
Catherine, Princess of Wales stole the spotlight with a stunning mint green dress and an emerald and diamonds choker with matching earrings. Beyond looking gorgeous, the outfit has a pretty special story. The off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London was rented from the U.K. rental platform HURR to promote clothing rental as a way to reduce the fashion industry's environmental impact, per People. As fast fashion becomes bigger, so are the increasing concerns about the pollution it causes in the stages of production and transportation. According to Bloomberg, the fashion industry is responsible for 10% of carbon emissions and a fifth of global plastic production. The bright green color makes a reference to the environment, further emphasizing Princess Catherine's commitment to environmental protection.
If you are a follower of the royal family, the emerald choker probably looked familiar. It belonged to the late Princess Diana, and she once famously wore it as a headband at an event in Australia in 1985, per Harper's Baazar.