Princess Catherine Stuns In Bright Green At Earthshot Awards

Prince William and Princess Catherine just made their first trip to the United States since 2014 to commemorate the Earthshot Awards (via People). The prize supports the best innovations to fix the environmental issues our world is facing in the categories: Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate, according to the awards' website. This year, the five winners each received $1.2 million to make their projects come true.

The name "Earthshot" is inspired by President John F. Kennedy's "Moonshot," which had the once-unthinkable goal of safely sending humans to the moon by 1970. As a way to commemorate Kennedy, the awards ceremony took place in Boston — the president's hometown — in partnership with the John F. Kennedy Foundation on December 2nd at the MGM Music Hall. Many famous names were in attendance, including Billie Ellish, Ellie Goulding, and Shailene Woodley, per Deadline. But the winner projects and attendants weren't the only ones causing buzz; Princess Catherine's fashion choice was at the center of the spotlight too.