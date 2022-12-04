Why Lara Trump Is Suddenly Out Of A Job At Fox News

A year after her father-in-law left the White House, Lara Trump pursued a new line of work as a paid contributor to the Fox News network. At the time, she was welcomed with open arms, according to The Guardian; one of the network hosts greeted her with "Welcome to the family, Lara." She, in turn, replied that she had already been interviewed on Fox "so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key.'"

Now that those family relations have cooled, Lara will have to return that key. According to the Los Angeles Times and other outlets, Fox News has "parted ways" with Lara, the wife of former first son Eric Trump. A representative for Fox made a brief public statement: "We appreciate Lara's valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming." So, why has Lara parted ways with the network? It seems there is a conflict of interest issue. The company has a policy against hiring anyone who is either actively running for office or directly connected to an active campaign.