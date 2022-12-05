Tim Reid's Secret Behind His Decades-Long Acting Career - Exclusive

You may remember Tim Reid as a lovable father and owner of Ray's Limo Service on "Sister, Sister," the TV show that ran from 1994 to 1999 and launched Tia and Tamera Mowry to stardom. Reid told The List in an exclusive interview that he is still in touch with the cast long after the show's finale. "I keep in touch with the cast as often as I can," the actor shared. "We work together, occasionally."

The actor has also kept in touch with other longtime cast mates. "I see a few of the cast members from "WKRP in Cincinnati" who stayed together all these years. Back in the day, you would say it's like a family, and it really was a family back then. They become part of your life."

Tim Reid's career has spanned over 50 years, starting in the '70s and continuing into his frequent collaborations with Lifetime in the past few years. In his interview with The List, the actor shared highlights of his role in the channel's new movie "A New Orleans Noel," which included starring as Patti LaBelle's love interest. Plus, Reid has advice for actors looking for the long-term success he's enjoyed in his career.