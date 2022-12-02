Tim Reid's Favorite Parts Of Starring In Lifetime's A New Orleans Noel - Exclusive Interview

Your career has been happening since the '70s, and you're continuing with new film projects all the time, it seems. Do you have any advice for actors who want to have that kind of longevity in their careers?

That's a tough question because the game has changed so much since I started out, but I remember some of the advice that I received. Early in your career, one has to make a critical decision, strangely enough. That I was told when I was fumbling around some 50 years ago, trying to figure out if I wanted to give up a life and become a warrior trying to make it in show business. They said, "You got to know what you want." And I said, "What do you mean? I want to work." And they said, "No, no, no. Do you want to be a star, or do you want to be in the business for the rest of your life?" That seemed like a strange question. I said, "What do you mean?" ...

Back then, it was your name above the title because everybody was a star. You had to be in movies to be a star, and you had to have your name above the titles before you [could] be classified as a star. Now, anybody with a cell phone is a star, but back then ... He was a veteran of that era, and he was saying how all he wanted to be was a star. Sure enough, he became a star. His name was above the title. I forgot what the movie was — "Pirates of Tortuga" or something — and there it was. He went to the Chinese Theatre and sat up in the balcony on the opening day, and he saw his name go up, and he says, "I'm a star." Well, he stopped working; he didn't work much after that.

And he said, "So, what do you want?" I said, "Actually, I want to be in this business the rest of my life. This is what I want to do. I want to go out on the saddle." He said, "Well, then, you have to understand there're valleys and there're hills, and you have to keep reinventing yourself, and you have to work at being successful in business."

I think a lot of young people today, depending on what the context of a star is, think about the stardom. They think about the money, the fame, and they don't think about the career. And that's a choice you make. There's nothing wrong with it. This guy was a star. He made it to what he dreamed [of]. The universe has a sense of humor. It's probably one of the most fickle frequencies in the world — the universe's consciousness about us, subconscious about us.