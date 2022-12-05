The Last British Coin Featuring Queen Elizabeth Has A Harry Potter Connection

The Royal Mint has given some members of the royal family the "Harry Potter" treatment. Per the Mirror, the special coin collection has been launched to celebrate 25 years of the "Harry Potter" series.

However, the collection has a bittersweet aspect due to the fact that the coins will be the last collectibles to feature the late Queen Elizabeth II. As is standard for collectible coins, the portrait will be on the back of the coin, with the front side showing a "Harry Potter" illustration. The coins that do not have Her Late Majesty on will feature a portrait of her son King Charles III, who has already shaken up UK currency as the current reigning monarch.

The four coins are equivalent to 50 pence each and can be purchased directly from The Royal Mint website. According to the organization, the coins mark "the first time the world of Harry Potter stories has been celebrated on UK coins." Both regular and more expensive limited edition coins in gold or silver are available in the same collection.