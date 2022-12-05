Team Nina Or Team Carly: General Hospital Fans Take Sides

As one of only four daytime serials left on the major networks, "General Hospital" continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats on a weekly basis. Rivalries and disputes between characters have fans abuzz, and the feud between Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) always sparks conversation. While both have dubious scruples, neither is innocent.

When Nina discovered that Carly's husband, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), had been stranded in a town called Nixon Falls with amnesia, she kept that information to herself for the better part of a year, and the feud between her and Carly began (via Soaps).

As Celeb Dirty Laundry reported, Carly kept secret the fact that the late criminal, Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier), was Nina's daughter, and Nina was destroyed when the truth came out because she never got to be a mother to Nelle.

Carly also discovered that Nelle had a twin, Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen), and has yet to reveal this information. Willow has Leukemia, but only her doctors and her husband, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), know this. When Nina and Willow had an argument recently, Willow passed out, per Soap Central.

Carly happened upon the scene, and much to fans' surprise, she and Nina worked together in a civilized manner to help the ailing young woman.