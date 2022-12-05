How A Simple At-Home Test Can Help Combat Hair Loss In Women

While a bald head on a woman can be super chic, not all women feel confident enough to rock that look. So when most start to see a bald spot or feel their hair thinning, the first reaction is to panic. Women don't talk about hair loss much, but it is actually more common than you may think. According to Mayo Clinic, 55% of women will have some type of hair loss by the time they reach 70 years old. Fortunately, per GoodRx, if you do start to feel your hair thinning, don't panic. Most types of hair loss are treatable and can even be reversed.

If you are younger, the loss of hair is usually traced back to an underlying cause that can be reversed when treated. If you have been under intense stress or have had recent hormonal changes, your hair may start to thin or fall out. For middle-aged women, hair loss is often caused by menopause, genetics, or even keeping your ponytail too tight. Older women can blame aging, medications they take, and health problems that often come with age. With all of these, they are solutions and one of the most common ones is a drug called minoxidil.