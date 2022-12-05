A Friend Of The Royal Family Says Prince Philip Would've Been 'Appalled' By Harry And Meghan

On the latest episode of Daily Mail Plus' "Palace Confidential," a close friend of the royal family shared how Prince Philip would have felt about the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, handled their struggles with the family by talking about it publicly with Oprah Winfrey. Gyles Brandreth shared that Queen Elizabeth II was "distressed" by it and her late husband, Prince Philip, would have felt the same.

"I think what distressed them — the queen and Prince Philip — was that it should be made public. The queen never gave an interview, the Duke of Edinburgh gave interviews about subjects he was supporting," Brandreth said.

He continued, "I know, for example, that he would have been appalled by Prince Harry and Meghan giving an interview to Oprah. It's not something he would have dreamt of doing. His line was 'don't talk about yourself.' He actually said this to his children."

He wrapped up his claims by stating, "They belonged to a generation where having a stiff upper lip and not saying anything was a virtue. Now it's a touchy-feely generation, it's totally different, but he would have thought that's ill-advised. His view was don't talk about yourself, don't think about yourself — break the mirror, stop looking at yourself, look out, you'll be happier that way."

Following the Winfrey interview, Queen Elizabeth made a statement about how much the claims in the interview upset her (per CNBC). Brandreth also backed up those sentiments.