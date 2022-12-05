Insider Claims Harry And Meghan Docuseries Is 'Worse Than The Royals Can Imagine'

An insider believes the Netflix series "Harry and Meghan" will be "utterly explosive" for the British royal family. A source with a Netflix contact told The Mirror, "I genuinely think it's going to be worse than the royals can imagine." The insider added about the "Harry and Meghan" series, "I'm told that it's going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging." The second trailer for the Netflix series hinted at some of the drama. In the trailer, Prince Harry addresses the "invisible contract" between the royal family and the British media. Harry said, "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories."

There have been hints that Prince William or his staff may have been involved in "planting stories." Yahoo! News Royal editor Omid Scobie talked to a friend of the royal family who said Harry is reluctant to make up with William. The family friend said, "What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability... Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the center of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed." Neither brother has addressed the truth about William and Harry's relationship fallout, but the Netflix series may shine a light on the royal feud.