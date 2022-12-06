Team Jack Or Team Phyllis: The Young And The Restless Fans Take Sides

For nearly a year, "The Young and the Restless" has had a spotlight on the ongoing feud between Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters). Since bringing Diane back from the dead, not only has Phyllis targeted her, but she's also been in the crosshairs of Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), per Soaps. Diane's attempted to paint herself as a victim of circumstance, but the ladies, especially Phyllis, aren't having it. They want to drive Diane out of town and won't stop until they achieve that goal.

While Diane was in Los Angeles pretending to be dead, she became involved with a dangerous criminal (via Soaps In Depth). He used Diane to launder money without her knowledge or consent. Once she learned what she was doing, she confronted him, but she was in a tough spot because he knew her true identity. However, Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) emerged from the shadows, providing Diane with an escape.

However, the biggest bombshell from her time away is that Diane is secretly responsible for putting that criminal, Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), behind bars. Now that he's out, he's undoubtedly coming after her. With Jeremy in town, Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis appear to be on a collision course headed for disaster.