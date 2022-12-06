Eric Trump Clarifies How His Family Really Feels About Kimberly Guilfoyle
As former President Donald Trump gears up for another bid at the White House, there have been changes within his family. It was learned early on that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, would not be joining his campaign this time around (via CBS News).
The outlet noted Ivanka posted to Instagram saying, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."
Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were integral parts of Trump's white house crew. Now, he will have to navigate the 2024 election without them.
The drama between members of the Trump family is not reserved solely for the campaign trail. While Kimberly Guilfoyle — the future wife of Donald Trump Jr. — boasts about her "traditional relationship" with the former president's eldest son, she may not fit in with the clan as much as she expected to (per Metropolitan Palm Beach Magazine).
Now, however, another member of the Trump family is weighing in on how the family truly feels about Guilfoyle.
Eric shares there is no drama between the family and Don Jr.'s future wife
There have been rumors swirling about the relationship between Donald Trump Jr.'s partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the rest of the Trump family. Some of this speculation began at Tiffany Trump's wedding, where it appeared Guilfoyle was not told the dress code and stood out in all the wrong ways when photographed with the Trumps (via The Cut).
The rumors of tension between Guilfoyle and the rest of the Trumps only appeared to solidify when a source told Page Six, "The vibe is that the family doesn't like Kim," adding, "She is trying too hard to be in the family."
However, Eric Trump clarified to the outlet, "I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly."
Eric attended an event for Toys for Tots hosted by Don Jr. and Guilfoyle over the weekend (via Page Six). Donald Trump showed up, too, but left early to go to another even, while Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were absent from the event.