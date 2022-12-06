Eric Trump Clarifies How His Family Really Feels About Kimberly Guilfoyle

As former President Donald Trump gears up for another bid at the White House, there have been changes within his family. It was learned early on that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, would not be joining his campaign this time around (via CBS News).

The outlet noted Ivanka posted to Instagram saying, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family."

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, were integral parts of Trump's white house crew. Now, he will have to navigate the 2024 election without them.

The drama between members of the Trump family is not reserved solely for the campaign trail. While Kimberly Guilfoyle — the future wife of Donald Trump Jr. — boasts about her "traditional relationship" with the former president's eldest son, she may not fit in with the clan as much as she expected to (per Metropolitan Palm Beach Magazine).

Now, however, another member of the Trump family is weighing in on how the family truly feels about Guilfoyle.