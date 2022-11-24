Ivanka Trump's Stance On Joining Her Dad's Presidential Campaign Couldn't Be More Clear

When Donald Trump took on the highest office in the country, he had a strong family support system backing him up. His wife, Melania Trump, was a dutiful First Lady, and his older sons ran the Trump Organization in his place (via Politifact). His oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, served as a senior White House adviser, as did her husband, Jared Kushner. They all turned out for Donald's rallies, appeared at his events, and publicly expressed their pride in his policies and accomplishments. But now that Donald has finally announced his official intention to run for president again, it appears that some of his family members are less enthusiastic about returning to political life. Melania's silence over her husband's announcement has some wondering if she's unhappy with the prospect of taking on a public role again.

Equally surprising has been Ivanka's response. On November 12, she and her family traveled to the Mar-a-Lago club for the wedding of her half-sister, Tiffany Trump. Once the festivities were over, however, the Kushners jetted off on vacation just as Trump announced his new campaign. Her latest social media posts show her enjoying the sights of Egypt. She has yet to comment on her father's ambition or offer support; in fact, sources say the former first daughter is trying to distance herself from the whole deal. A source has told CNN that she "would never go back to that life. She knows it's not something that would serve her or her family at this point."