Hallmark's Haul Out The Holly Shows How Coming Home For The Holidays Can Help After A Breakup

Thanksgiving is officially over, paving the way for the annual barrage of Hallmark holiday movies featuring many of their signature stars. As usual, Hallmark's lineup is filled with just about every Christmas theme a story a viewer could imagine.

The lineup is as formulaic as they come, but it's effective. It's the network's most profitable and viewed time of the year, and much of that can be attributed to its famous faces, who return every year to dazzle audiences with their Christmas magic.

Lacey Chabert is one of the cornerstones of Hallmark holiday content, starring in one or more films each season and becoming one of the favorites fans look forward to. With the mass exodus of Hallmark stars like Candace Cameron Bure and Danica McKellar to Great American Family, Chabert is one of the remaining top stars on the network (via Variety).

This season, one of Chabert's films, "Haul Out the Holly" (via IMDb), showcases her character returning home to her small town, looking for a relaxing vacation to get her mind off of stress but instead becomes entangled in the neighborhood's wacky Christmas rules and regulations.

However, there's also a powerful lesson being conveyed via the cookie-cutter film. After dumping her boyfriend at the start of the movie, Chabert's character expertly learns how coming home for the holidays is the perfect remedy for a breakup.