Why You Should Add Mushroom To Your Winter Skincare Routine

Fungi are having their moment in the sun, and specifically, mushrooms are finally getting the recognition they deserve. You may have heard of Chaga mushrooms being used as an all-natural medicine, per Healthline, or added to coffees in fun "chagaccinos," endorsed by Kourtney Kardashian.

In Netflix's documentary "Fantastic Fungi," nature writer and mycologist Eugenia Bone clarified, "mushrooms are the fruiting bodies of fungi. The bulk of the organism is growing underground, and it's composed of these long threads ... That mass of threads is called a mycelium."

In the documentary, Jay Harman, a biomimicry inventor, also shared, "[Mycelium are] the most common species on Earth. They're everywhere." Because of this, Mycelium are an ideal sustainable, natural resource to use in our skincare products.

Over time, the skincare industry has used increasingly creative natural ingredients to improve skin texture, tone, and softness, including snail mucin, cactus, algae, and yeast, per Everyday Health.

Mushrooms can help regulate stress hormones and return your body to a balanced state, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Adaptogens are non-toxic plants and mushrooms that can be ingested via tinctures, gummies, superfoods, and powders, though it's important to isolate species' specific uses. Mushrooms like tremella, shitake, maitake, chaga, and reishi can support immune health, and, as adaptogens, can also reduce inflammation in the body.

These adaptogens are also known for their topical uses and wealth of beneficial properties. But what kinds of mushroom-infused products might be right for our skincare routines this winter?