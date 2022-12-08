Meghan Markle Claims We Have The Reconciliation Controversy With Her Father All Wrong

Meghan Markle has finally shed light on what her relationship with her estranged father Thomas Markle is really like. Even before Meghan married Prince Harry, their tumultuous relationship was a hot topic for fans and the media alike. Thomas was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle, but things took a turn when he got caught staging paparazzi pics for money. Thomas didn't end up attending the wedding, with TMZ reporting that he had experienced a heart attack in the days leading up to it.

The Duchess of Sussex later confirmed this, expressing regret that her dad wasn't able to make it. She wrote in a statement, "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support" (via Twitter).

Over the years, Meghan has been under an increasing level of scrutiny, and at one point, the private letter she sent to Thomas made its way to the tabloids. The duchess then sued the publishers and won, noting, "I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks." She added, "The courts have held the defendant to account and my hope is that we all begin to do the same" (via BBC). Meghan's alleged text exchange with her estranged father was revealed during the proceedings, but according to the duchess, some of the included messages were not sent by Thomas at all.