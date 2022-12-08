The Stern Warning Prince Harry Gave To Meghan Markle About The Paparazzi

From the start, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a tumultuous relationship with the media, with the brunt of the negative headlines focused on the Duchess of Sussex. In fact, when the couple revealed that they were dating, they had to go to great lengths to secure their privacy.

Writer Katie Nicholl dished in her book, "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love," that there was a time when the two had to crash at a friend's house to dodge the hounding press. Early in their relationship, Harry attempted to trick the media into thinking he was in the U.K., while the duke had actually taken a trip to visit Meghan in Toronto. The ruse didn't work, and the couple had no choice but to take refuge with their pals Jessica and Ben Mulroney, where Harry bonded with the kids. "He was brilliant with them and I think what swung it for Meghan was how good Harry was with them," a source divulged (via Vanity Fair). "I actually think that might have been the moment Meghan really fell for Harry."

As an actor, the Duchess of Sussex was already used to getting papped, but she didn't know the British media was a different beast. In their Netflix documentary, "Meghan & Harry," the duchess revealed that Harry gave her a stern warning about the paparazzi fro the get-go.