Fans Tell The List What They Hope Harry And Meghan Will Discuss In New Netflix Show - Exclusive Survey

Fans are definitely concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the rest of the royal family, but that's not the only thing they're dying to hear about in "Harry & Meghan." According to The List's survey, 16% of voters said they want to know what life is like for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the United States. We're sure to get some inside knowledge about how parenting is going, too, especially since there are royal parenting rules Harry and Meghan no longer have to follow.

Another 15% of voters hope that Harry opens up about his childhood. Growing up as the second son of King Charles III and Princess Diana provided many challenges: His childhood nickname was "the spare," a nod to his older brother Prince William, "the heir," who is now first in line for the crown. Ever cheeky, Harry used the nickname as the title of his highly anticipated memoir, "Spare," out in January 2023, per the New York Post.

Meanwhile, 11% of voters are interested in learning about Harry and Meghan's time as working royals, while another 8% want all the details about how the two got together. Luckily for them, it's been confirmed that the series will cover their "early days of courtship," per Elle. It was also revealed that sources who "have never spoken publicly before" will be discussing their firsthand accounts of what the Sussexes endured.

The first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan" will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 8, and the second installment of three episodes will drop on Dec. 15.