The Excuse Prince Harry Claims The Royals Gave Him In Response To Meghan Bullying Is Sparking Fury

Since her introduction into the royal family in 2017, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has faced a whole new level of scrutiny from the media, the general public, and even members of the royal family themselves. Though she has taken a stand against bullying time and time again, the drama doesn't appear to be dying down any time soon. Meghan has even been involved in a bullying controversy herself, having been accused of mistreatment toward royal staff members.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously spoken about how disheartened they feel due to the lack of support from "The Firm" in the face of Meghan's experience. In Harry and Meghan's explosive 2021 interview with Oprah, Meghan stated that the institution was "willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband."

Now, in the Netflix documentary he shares with his wife titled "Meghan & Harry," Prince Harry has gone into more detail on several touchy subjects. One of these topics is how the royal family actually responded to Meghan's bullying, and it could explain why the Sussexes are no longer close with the institution.