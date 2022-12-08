Meghan Markle Clears The Air About Her Most Infamous Interview
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were set up by a mutual friend in 2016 and hit it off straight away. The two made time for one another whenever they could, flying back and forth from the UK to Toronto, where Markle was filming "Suits." However, once things got more serious, they became a focus in the UK media, making it nearly impossible for them to do anything off the radar. The pair officially went public with their romance in November 2016, according to Vanity Fair.
Less than a year later, Harry proposed at Nottingham Cottage where the two had been living together. Upon telling the royal family of their plans to marry, Markle and her husband-to-be had an official interview scheduled to chat about their lives together, their engagement, and their plans for the future. This was really the first time that royal watchers got to see the couple interact, as they shared their love story with the world. However, that interview may not have been as genuine as it seemed.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement interview was 'orchestrated'
In their new Netflix documentary "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discuss their engagement interview, providing some insight. While people watching the BBC interview may have thought it was just an off-the-cuff thing with a couple sharing their love story with the world, Meghan called the ordeal an "orchestrated reality show." The confession came during the third installment of the new documentary.
"It was, you know, rehearsed," Markle explained. "We did the thing out with the press, and then we went right inside, took the coat off, sat down and did the interview. So it's all in that same moment," she added. The Duchess of Sussex went on to say that she and Harry were actually coached on what to say and how to approach the interview in general. "We weren't allowed to tell our story, because they didn't want our [story]," Meghan said. "We've never been allowed to tell our story," Harry added. "That's true," Meghan responded, smiling at her husband. "That's the consistency," he says.
"That is consistent. Yeah. Until now," Meghan added.