Meghan Markle Clears The Air About Her Most Infamous Interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were set up by a mutual friend in 2016 and hit it off straight away. The two made time for one another whenever they could, flying back and forth from the UK to Toronto, where Markle was filming "Suits." However, once things got more serious, they became a focus in the UK media, making it nearly impossible for them to do anything off the radar. The pair officially went public with their romance in November 2016, according to Vanity Fair.

Less than a year later, Harry proposed at Nottingham Cottage where the two had been living together. Upon telling the royal family of their plans to marry, Markle and her husband-to-be had an official interview scheduled to chat about their lives together, their engagement, and their plans for the future. This was really the first time that royal watchers got to see the couple interact, as they shared their love story with the world. However, that interview may not have been as genuine as it seemed.