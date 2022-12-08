Fans Can't Get Enough Of Archie In Meghan And Harry's Netflix Documentary
The public hasn't seen much of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children since Archie was born in 2019, and Lilibet, in 2021 (via Elle).
Though Archie reportedly had a relationship with his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, it appears that Lilibet did not get to build a relationship before her grandmother passed due to her young age. Another potential factor could have been the distance between the U.K. and the U.S, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now reside.
Moreover, although Meghan and Harry have shared some photos of the two children — notably, a sweet photo to celebrate Lilbet's first birthday (via Glamour) and a handful of photos of Archie at various special moments in his life (via Tatler) — generally, footage of the pair has been lacking. There was also confusion about which titles Lilibet and Archie would receive when the queen died, which forced them into the spotlight once more.
However, in their parents' Netflix documentary series, "Meghan & Harry," Lilibet and Archie get their chance to shine. The doc offers viewers a look at multiple tender moments between Meghan and Harry and their children, and fans are seriously enjoying the footage shared.
Archie has captured the hearts of fans
Episode 2 of "Meghan & Harry" features Archie spending time with his dad. The toddler, now 3 years old, can be seen next to his dad on a balcony. As they watch, hummingbirds fly around them and Prince Harry tells his son: "We won't get a chance to be this close to hummingbirds ever again." When Archie asks, "Why?" his dad replies, "Just watch. Because they are scared of humans."
Amusingly, Archie behaves like a typical toddler and speaks to his mother Meghan off-camera instead. Looking at his feet, the 3-year-old exclaims, "I've got a dirty foot mama! Because I was with you!" Watchers can hear Meghan laugh as she repeats what her son said before gently reminding him, "Papa is a bird watcher so this is a really big moment for him." Later on, we see Prince Harry reading a story to Lilibet, and, in another scene, we see Meghan reading to Archie.
Fans naturally loved the sweet moments Meghan and Harry chose to share. @IrisTheScholar tweeted, "The sweetest little family," above photos of Harry and Meghan with their children, whereas @ArchewellBaby shared a photo of Archie and his parents with the caption, "Archie celebrating his birthday" and a heart emoji.