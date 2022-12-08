Fans Can't Get Enough Of Archie In Meghan And Harry's Netflix Documentary

The public hasn't seen much of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children since Archie was born in 2019, and Lilibet, in 2021 (via Elle).

Though Archie reportedly had a relationship with his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, it appears that Lilibet did not get to build a relationship before her grandmother passed due to her young age. Another potential factor could have been the distance between the U.K. and the U.S, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now reside.

Moreover, although Meghan and Harry have shared some photos of the two children — notably, a sweet photo to celebrate Lilbet's first birthday (via Glamour) and a handful of photos of Archie at various special moments in his life (via Tatler) — generally, footage of the pair has been lacking. There was also confusion about which titles Lilibet and Archie would receive when the queen died, which forced them into the spotlight once more.

However, in their parents' Netflix documentary series, "Meghan & Harry," Lilibet and Archie get their chance to shine. The doc offers viewers a look at multiple tender moments between Meghan and Harry and their children, and fans are seriously enjoying the footage shared.