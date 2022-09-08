Why There's So Much Confusion Surrounding Archie And Lilibet's New Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, were not given royal titles when they were born. Despite being the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie and Lilibet were not known as prince and princess like their first cousins. According to Style Caster, this is because the great-grandchildren of the monarch are not princes and princesses unless they are the children of the eldest son, which is why Prince William and Catherine Middleton's kids are known by their prince and princess titles.

However, after Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death, her oldest son, Prince Charles, officially took on the title of King Charles III. Under royal rules, the grandchildren of the sovereign have the right to be given princes and princess titles due to the fact that their grandfather is the ruling monarch. The Sussex kids are now reportedly able to use the title of Royal Highness if they and their parents so wish (via the Daily Mail).

During the Sussexes' infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan admitted it pained her that little Archie was denied the title of prince. The former actress claimed that she had no attachment to the "grandeur" of the title, but was simply upset that he wasn't titled in the same way as the other grandchildren in the family, especially since he was the first non-white member of the royal family. Now, it will be interesting to see if the Sussexes begin to use titles for their children going forward.