Prince Harry Confirms Suspicions About The Royal Family's Attitude Toward Meghan's Career

It's been well-established at this point that, much like the British tabloid press, Prince Harry's family wasn't sure about Meghan Markle when he first started going out with her. In fact, multiple royal insiders told People that Prince William warned his younger brother not to jump into things too quickly with his future wife. Harry's rift with the royal family has grown exponentially larger since he stepped back from official duties and absconded to the US with Meghan and their kids.

As a biracial American divorcée and actor, she proved to be a highly controversial choice for the prince. The Duke of Sussex was even forced to publicly defend Meghan following horrific racist and sexist abuse from the press, as Stylist reported at the time. Regardless, the former "Suits" star did her best to fit in, including retiring from acting. As Meghan reasoned, she saw it more as a transitional phase, and a chance to devote herself to public service (via Harper's Bazaar).

Ultimately, the Sussexes felt they had to defect from the royal family and make a life for themselves elsewhere. And, according to Harry, his wife's chosen career may have been why she couldn't fit in with them in the first place.